Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):

-Earnings: -$308 million in Q1 vs. $845 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.36 in Q1 vs. $0.95 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.03 per share -Revenue: $36.31 billion in Q1 vs. $34.34 billion in the same period last year.

