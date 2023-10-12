Walgreens Boots Alliance Guides FY24 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.50 per share on revenues between $141.0 billion and $145.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.73 per share on revenues of $144.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it is not providing guidance beyond fiscal 2024 as it is continuing to evaluate macroeconomic trends and challenges, and expecting to provide long-term guidance, if any, in the future.

