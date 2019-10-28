Walgreens Boots Alliance Guides FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) initiated adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company expects roughly flat growth in adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates, with a range of plus or minus 3 percent. Excluding the impact of lower fiscal 2019 bonus payout, this expected performance represents a year-over-year increase in the mid-single digits. The company reported adjusted earnings of $5.99 in 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, the company said it Transformational Cost Management Program is on track and announced that it is increasing targeted annual savings from the program to in excess of $1.8 billion from in excess of $1.5 billion, by fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.