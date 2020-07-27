Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Stefano Pessina to Step Down

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shareholders dissatisfied with years of stock underperformance breathed a small sigh of relief on Monday. CEO Stefano Pessina, who has headed the company since 2015, says he will transition to the role of executive chairman once the company's board of directors finds his replacement.

Once the board selects a new CEO, the company's current executive chairman, James Skinner will step down from that position, but will remain on the board.

Image source: Getty Images.

Over the past five years, Walgreens investors have watched their shares lose around 58% of their value. Under Pessina's leadership, the company has steadily increased its total revenues, but its bottom line stagnated for several years before sliding in 2019, then falling off a cliff when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

On July 9, the company reported that COVID-19 sapped between $700 million and $750 million from its sales in its fiscal third quarter, which ended May 31, 2020. Its operating costs also rose as it laid out money on pandemic-related measures. That, in combination with a decline in the number of customers actually entering its stores, further squeezed margins. Overall, Walgreens reported a $1.6 billion operating loss during the period. Even when the metrics were adjusted to factor out one-time charges, the company's operating income fell 46.5% year over year to $919 million.

Investors weren't too thrilled that the company suspended its share repurchase program, and management's decision to raise the dividend by a measly 2.2% didn't help them feel any better. In 2015, the company earned an adjusted $4.00 per share. In fiscal 2020, management forecasts adjusted earnings of between $4.65 and $4.75 per share. That works out to an annual growth rate of around 3.3% under Pessina's leadership.

10 stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.