Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer Steps Down; Names Ginger Graham Interim CEO

September 01, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that Rosalind Brewer has stepped down as the company's Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. She has agreed to continue to advise Walgreens while the company conducts a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

The company said it has appointed Ginger Graham, current Lead Independent Director of WBA, as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer.

The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be at or near the low end of its previously stated range.

The company said in June 2023 that it cut its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023 to a range of $4.00 to $4.05 per share from the prior forecast range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share.

