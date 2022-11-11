Walgreens Boots Alliance Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WBA

In trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.93, changing hands as high as $41.56 per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.39 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.26. The WBA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

