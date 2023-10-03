News & Insights

Walgreens Boots Alliance a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 8.6% Yield (WBA)

October 03, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 8.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.23% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $246,676,617 worth of WBA shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is $1.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/18/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WBA, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

WBA+Dividend+History+Chart

WBA operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Sysco Corp (SYY), and Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

