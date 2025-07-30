Walgreens Begins Offering Flu Shots At Stores Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said it is now offering flu shots for anyone three years and older at stores nationwide. Starting August 1, myWalgreens members will receive 20% off their next eligible purchase with any vaccine received. The company noted that CDC recommends that everyone six months and older gets an annual flu vaccine, ideally by late October, to ensure optimal protection throughout the season.

Rick Gates, chief pharmacy officer, Walgreens, said: "At Walgreens, we're committed to making it easy and convenient for people to get the protection they need."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

