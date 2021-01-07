US Markets
WBA

Walgreens beats Q1 profit expectations on increased drug sales

Contributors
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc beat analysts' estimates for adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales at its retail pharmacy stores and higher prescription volumes, sending its shares up 3.4% in premarket trading.

Adds estimates, share movement, details on results

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O beat analysts' estimates for adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales at its retail pharmacy stores and higher prescription volumes, sending its shares up 3.4% in premarket trading.

The company has taken a number of steps to boost profit after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered sales and forced it to cut jobs, shut some UK-based Boots stores and sell its distribution unit to AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N for $6.5 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of $1.03 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $308 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $845 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $36.31 billion from $34.34 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA ABC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular