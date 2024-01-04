News & Insights

Walgreens beats Q1 profit estimates on core business strength, cuts dividend

January 04, 2024 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O on Thursday beat quarterly profit estimates for its first quarter, helped by strength in its pharmacy operations.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 66 cents per share for the quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 61 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Walgreens also announced a 48% cut in quarterly dividend payment to 25 cents per share.

