Walgreens-backed VillageMD nears $9 bln deal with Summit Health - WSJ

November 06, 2022 — 11:23 pm EST

Written by Rittik Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - VillageMD, a healthcare provider majorly owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, is nearing a deal to combine with Summit Health in a deal worth roughly $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

Walgreens Boots and healthcare network operator Summit Health did not respond Reuters' requests for comments outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rittik Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rittik.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

