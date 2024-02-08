Walgreens appoints Manmohan Mahajan as finance chief

Adds details in paragraphs 2,3

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Thursday it has appointed Manmohan Mahajan as its chief financial officer, who was serving on an interim basis, ending the pharmacy chain's months-long search.

Mahajan joined Walgreens in 2016 and had previously held the position of global controller.

He had been the interim CFO since July last year, when former finance chief James Kehoe had stepped down to pursue an opportunity in the technology sector.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.