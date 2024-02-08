News & Insights

Walgreens appoints Manmohan Mahajan as finance chief

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT ALBAN

February 08, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Thursday it has appointed Manmohan Mahajan as its chief financial officer, who was serving on an interim basis, ending the pharmacy chain's months-long search.

Mahajan joined Walgreens in 2016 and had previously held the position of global controller.

He had been the interim CFO since July last year, when former finance chief James Kehoe had stepped down to pursue an opportunity in the technology sector.

