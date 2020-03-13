Walgreens and Kroger Limit Purchases as COVID-19 Outbreak Gets Worse

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen all around the world, Americans are taking the opportunity to stock up on supplies while they can. However, retail inventories are struggling to keep up with demand.

Both pharmacy-store chain Walgreens Boot Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and supermarket giant Kroger (NYSE: KR), announced on Thursday that they have placed limits on the number of certain products shoppers can buy.

Walgreens has stated that it's limiting orders on disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, masks, gloves, and thermometers, with each customer allowed to buy just four of each item. The pharmacy chain also said that it's waiving all delivery fees for eligible prescription drugs while also offering free delivery on any online purchase until further notice. Kroger will also be limiting the number of purchases for its cold, flu, and sanitary products that customers can buy per order.

Image source: Getty Images.

Other supermarket chains, including Costco Wholesale Corp and Target, have both reported a significant increase in traffic to their stores as Americans stock up on essential supplies. While healthcare products have seen a surge in demand, other goods, such as toilet paper and bottled water, are being bought up at a rapid rate, as well.

Further supply shortages are coming

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, shortages are expected to become increasingly prevalent across the country. Back in February, CVS and Walgreens had both warned Americans that sanitization products would quickly run off the shelves.

Since then, the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to surge. There are over 1,600 confirmed infections in the U.S., with the total number of global cases rising to 128,000.

10 stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale and CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.