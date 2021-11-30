Markets
Walgreens Agrees With McKesson To Take Full Control Of Joint German Pharma Wholesaling Operations

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and McKesson Corporation (MCK) have agreed for Walgreens Boots to acquire the remaining 30% share of their GEHE Pharma Handel and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland joint venture. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Walgreens Boots Alliance expects this deal enables it to further strengthen its position as a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in Germany.

Brian Tyler, chief executive officer, McKesson, said: "The sale of our minority stake in the GEHE-Alliance Healthcare joint venture in Germany is part of our stated intention to exit the European market to reinvest in strategic growth opportunities elsewhere."

