Walgreens Administering COVID-19 Vaccines At Most Stores Across The U.S. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walgreens announced Monday that it is now administering COVID-19 vaccines at a majority of its stores in 49 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as the company continues to play an integral role in the nation's vaccination and pandemic response efforts.

With the initiative to vaccinate residents and staff in long-term care facilities nearly complete, close to 60,000 immunizers are now administering vaccinations at more than 7,000 Walgreens stores and through off-site clinics. The company has administered more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date.

Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program on December 21.

The company continues to accelerate vaccine efforts according to state and federal jurisdiction distribution plans, including the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which began in February.

Walgreens has conducted nearly 500 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to date in underserved areas across the country, including locations in California, Illinois, Georgia and Mississippi. Hundreds more off-site clinics are planned for the months ahead with partners. Walgreens focuses on ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

