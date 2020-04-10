Walgreens Adds New Teleheath Features To Its Platform Amid Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Walgreens has added new features to its telehealth services to further support patients and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital health tool "Walgreens Find Care" now includes COVID-19 Risk Assessment and Find My Clinical Trial Program.

The tool connects patients and customers with more options to get convenient and affordable access to care from their computers and mobile devices.

Patients can also connect with more than 30 providers who treat over 100 conditions through Walgreens Find Care.

The leading health care providers help expand access to telehealth services in states currently most impacted by COVID-19 such as New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan and Florida.

The COVID-19 Risk Assessment, powered by Microsoft Healthcare Bot runs on Microsoft Azure, and helps users assess their risk of COVID-19 based on Centers for Disease Control or CDC guidelines.

According to the company, Use of its mobile app is up 22 percent compared to the same time last year and 12 percent year-to-date as more patients turn to digital health services during the pandemic.

By using the Walgreens app, patients can fill their prescriptions at Walgreens and choose their delivery option which includes in-store pick up, drive-thru or delivery to their home.

Walgreens is waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions on next-day delivery at this time. Patients can also connect with a Walgreens pharmacist around the clock using Pharmacy Chat available online or through the Walgreens app.

Walgreens Find Care was launched in July 2018.

