Walgreens accused of 'grossly inflated' fee bid in health plans' lawsuit

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and other insurers have asked a U.S. judge to deny what they called a "grossly inflated" request for legal fees from national retail pharmacy chain Walgreens WBA.O arising from a dispute over evidence in a court case.

The insurers said in a Chicago federal court filing on Monday that Walgreens' attorneys at Ropes & Gray were seeking "excessive" fees of more than $103,000 for the work of 11 lawyers on a single court motion in the litigation.

Walgreens is defending against claims that it owes hundreds of millions of dollars to Blue Cross Blue Shield plaintiffs, represented by Crowell & Moring. The healthcare plans contend Walgreens sought prescription-drug reimbursements at amounts higher than what the retailer had charged to consumers through a savings program.

Prescription drug reimbursements are the center of a related case against Walgreens in Washington, D.C., federal court. The company there is fighting a $642 million arbitration award won by Humana over similar allegations. Crowell also represents Humana.

A spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a similar request.

In the Chicago litigation, Walgreens said it should be paid fees for successfully compelling the Blue Cross plaintiffs to respond to a demand for information about any third-party litigation financing, contingency fee arrangements and any joint-defense agreements.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan in May ruled for Walgreens, finding the request in a case of "this magnitude" was not "disproportionate."

Attorneys for Walgreens said their request for $103,000 in fees was based on "reasonable" hourly rates.

In court filings, Ropes & Gray said that Walgreens was receiving a "substantial discount" based on an alternative fee arrangement. The firm filed its rates under seal.

Crowell attorneys in Monday's filing said Walgreens should not receive any fees, or at least a reduced amount.

The firm said it put forth "cogent arguments" in the dispute over evidence, and there was no finding of bad faith in its bid to shield information from Walgreens.

The case is BCBSM Inc et al v Walgreen Co et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:20-cv-01853.

For Walgreen Co: Jeffrey Bushofsky, Laura Hoey and Timothy Farrell of Ropes & Gray

For BCBSM: Kent Gardiner, Stephen McBrady and Kelly Hibbert of Crowell & Moring

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

