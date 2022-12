Dec 8 (Reuters) - Walgreen Boots Alliance WBA.Osaid on Thursday it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation's ABC.N common stock for proceeds of $1 billion, bringing the drugstore chain's ownership in the drug distributor to 17% from 20%.

(Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru)

