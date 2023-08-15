Walgreen must face US lawsuit alleging false claims over hepatitis C drugs

By Jonathan Stempel

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit in which the U.S and Virginia accused Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O of falsely representing that some patients were eligible for Medicaid coverage for expensive hepatitis C drugs.

In a 3-0 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia cleared the way for the pharmacy chain to face claims it violated the federal False Claims Act and Virginia state law.

The case arose from accusations that between January 2015 and June 2016, a clinical pharmacy manager at a Walgreens in Kingsport, Tennessee, falsified patient records, including lab results, to obtain prior authorization from Virginia Medicaid for reimbursement for the drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and Daklinza.

Revenue from the Kingsport store grew by 321% during that time, court records showed.

Walgreens began an investigation into the alleged fraud but did not repay money it received for 12 Virginia Medicaid patients, even after the manager pleaded guilty to a similar scheme in Tennessee.

In December 2021, a trial judge dismissed the governments' lawsuit, saying Walgreens' misrepresentations were immaterial because Virginia's prior authorization requirements violated federal law.

In Tuesday's decision, however, Circuit Judge Albert Diaz said Walgreens' alleged misrepresentations were material under the False Claims Act because they "did, in fact, influence the decisionmakers" at Virginia Medicaid.

He also said the largest U.S. pharmacy chain could not escape liability by attacking Virginia's eligibility requirements as illegal.

"Allowing Walgreens to avoid liability by challenging Virginia's eligibility criteria only after getting caught would hinder the act's purpose of holding fraudsters accountable," Diaz wrote.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Department of Justice and Virginia's attorney general had no immediate comment.

The case is U.S. et al v Walgreen Co, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1491.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

