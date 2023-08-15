Walgreen must face US lawsuit alleging false claims over hepatitis C drugs

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by the United States and Virginia that accused Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O of misrepresenting that some patients met Virginia's Medicaid-eligibility requirements for expensive hepatitis C drugs.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the governments plausibly alleged that Walgreen's misrepresentations were material, and vacated a lower court ruling to the contrary.

Walgreen's had been accused of violating the federal False Claims Act and Virginia state law.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

