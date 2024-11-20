Waldencast Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth

Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) has released an update.

Waldencast plc reported a robust Q3 2024 performance with a 34.6% jump in comparable net revenue, driven by strong demand for its Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup brands. The company’s adjusted EBITDA surged by 134% compared to the previous year, reflecting strategic brand enhancements and operational efficiencies. Despite facing significant non-recurring costs, Waldencast maintained healthy cash conversion, supported by effective capital management.

