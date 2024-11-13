News & Insights

Waldencast to Release Q3 Results and Host Call

November 13, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) has released an update.

Waldencast plc, a global beauty and wellness platform, will unveil its Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 results on November 20, 2024, with a subsequent conference call scheduled for November 21. The company focuses on developing and expanding purpose-driven brands, benefiting from operational efficiencies and market agility. Investors can access the results and conference call via webcast, reflecting Waldencast’s commitment to transparency and growth in the beauty industry.

