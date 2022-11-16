Walden Group Sells Out of Logistics Company Daseke (DSKE)

Fintel reports that Walden Group, Inc. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Daseke Inc (DSKE), effectively closing their position.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 1,370,604 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953,843 shares, representing an increase of 30.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 1,226,320 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150,020 shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 0.84% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 1,116,221 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318,994 shares, representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,053,613 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558,306 shares, representing an increase of 47.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 52.28% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 984,233 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594,211 shares, representing an increase of 39.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 11.70% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daseke Inc. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Daseke Inc is 0.0804%, a decrease of 23.2563%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 29,173,086 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.