WALD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Waldencast plc (Symbol: WALD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.18, changing hands as high as $9.20 per share. Waldencast plc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WALD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WALD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.5632 per share, with $12.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.56.

