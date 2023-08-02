Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V - ADR (WMMVY) Price Target Increased by 9.28% to 43.16

The average one-year price target for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V - ADR (OTC:WMMVY) has been revised to 43.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.28% from the prior estimate of 39.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.14 to a high of 44.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.82% from the latest reported closing price of 41.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMMVY is 0.33%, an increase of 57.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMMVY by 106,400.70% over the last quarter.

MayTech Global Investments holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMMVY by 2.47% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMMVY by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Mitchell Capital Management holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMMVY by 101,753.56% over the last quarter.

