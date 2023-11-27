Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V - ADR (WMMVY) Price Target Increased by 10.79% to 41.47

The average one-year price target for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V - ADR (OTC:WMMVY) has been revised to 41.47 / share. This is an increase of 10.79% from the prior estimate of 37.43 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.83 to a high of 43.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from the latest reported closing price of 40.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMMVY is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.34% to 442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 173K shares.

Madison Asset Management holds 65K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMMVY by 5.96% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mitchell Capital Management holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMMVY by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMMVY by 3.09% over the last quarter.

