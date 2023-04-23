Wakita (TYO:8125) Price Target Increased by 28.21% to 1,530.00

The average one-year price target for Wakita (TYO:8125) has been revised to 1,530.00 / share. This is an increase of 28.21% from the prior estimate of 1,193.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.78% from the latest reported closing price of 1,333.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wakita. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8125 is 0.03%, a decrease of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 3,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 894K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8125 by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 554K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 360K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8125 by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 326K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8125 by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 217K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8125 by 1.03% over the last quarter.

