Wajax (WJXFF) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 21.00

The average one-year price target for Wajax (OTCPK:WJXFF) has been revised to $21.00 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $18.75 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $22.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.00% from the latest reported closing price of $19.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wajax. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 37.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WJXFF is 0.01%, an increase of 47.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.29% to 605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 222K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 28.59% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 116K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 0.23% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 102K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 38.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 86.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJXFF by 16.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.