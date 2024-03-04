News & Insights

Markets

Wajax Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

March 04, 2024 — 08:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wajax Corp. (WJX.TO) reported that its net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined to C$11.1 million or C$0.52 per basic share from C$16.6 million or C$0.78 per basic share in 2022.

Adjusted net earnings were C$17.8 million or C$0.80 per share, in both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to C$542.6 million, from C$541.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.86 per share and revenues of C$543.7 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Wajax also announced that its Board has approved a 6% increase in the Corporation's quarterly dividend. The company has declared a dividend of C$0.35 per share for the first quarter of 2024, payable on April 2, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.