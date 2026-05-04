Wajax Corporation Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$17.8 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$13.1 million, or C$0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wajax Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$14.6 million or C$0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.5% to C$502.1 million from C$555.0 million last year.

Wajax Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$17.8 Mln. vs. C$13.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.80 vs. C$0.59 last year. -Revenue: C$502.1 Mln vs. C$555.0 Mln last year.

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