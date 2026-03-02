Wajax Corporation Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$12.10 million, or C$0.55 per share. This compares with C$1.00 million, or C$0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wajax Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$15.40 million or C$0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to C$560.00 million from C$565.90 million last year.

Wajax Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$12.10 Mln. vs. C$1.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.55 vs. C$0.05 last year. -Revenue: C$560.00 Mln vs. C$565.90 Mln last year.

