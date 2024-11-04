News & Insights

Wajax Corporation Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

November 04, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) has released an update.

Wajax Corporation reported a decline in its third-quarter revenue, with equipment sales increasing but overall sales suffering due to softer market conditions and competitive pressures. The company has managed to increase its backlog and reduce costs, anticipating improvements in leverage and operational efficiency.

