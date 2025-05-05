Wajax Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$13.1 million, or C$0.60 per share. This compares with C$14.7 million, or C$0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wajax Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$14.9 million or C$0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to C$555.0 million from C$482.3 million last year.

Wajax Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$13.1 Mln. vs. C$14.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.60 vs. C$0.68 last year. -Revenue: C$555.0 Mln vs. C$482.3 Mln last year.

