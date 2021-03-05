Waitr Holdings (WTRH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $47.6 million, indicating growth of 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss has remained steady at 4 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 114.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Waitr Holdings’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited fromits diversified selection of restaurant partners and strengthening customer service.



Waitr has also diversified its product offerings beyond food delivery, having introduced its tableside service technology which is a key catalyst. Through the scanning of a QR code on a smartphone, the new product allows diners to access the menu at the table, place an order, pay and tip through the app without contact.



Combining this dine-in offering with its existing delivery and take-out ordering services, Waitr now offers an integrated payment solution that can help restaurants improve their safety protocols, sales and efficiency, both inside and outside the four walls of the restaurant.



In third-quarter 2020, average daily orders were 39,880 while active diners as of Sep 30, 2020 were more than 2 million.



Moreover, the company has continued expansion into new delivery verticals such as same-day groceries and alcohol delivery services. This is expected to have aided user growth in the to-be reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.But that’s not the case here.



Waitr Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and currently holds a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Pool Corporation POOL has an Earnings ESP of +6.37% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

