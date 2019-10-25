Wait for the Dust to Settle Before Buying Twitter Stock

Earnings can be tough. Well, maybe not for Tesla (NASDAQ:) or Intel (NASDAQ:) investors. But if Twitter (NYSE:) is the company in question, that point has been made in spades. Still, following TWTR stock’s earnings-driven fallout this week, are shares a buy, sell or hold? Let’s see what’s happened off and on the price chart and whether any risk-adjusted positioning makes sense.

Twitter’s corporate confessional for its third quarter was anything but pleasant for shareholders. The social media platform reported below-consensus earnings and revenues. TWTR’s earnings miss was compounded by management’s feeble finger pointing at persistent .

TWTR stock delivered earnings of 17 cents per share which fell short of Wall Street expectations of 20 cents. The company’s earnings also represented a dip from the year-ago period’s 21 cents. Revenue growth of 8.7% also disappointed as sales of $823 million came in well below analyst forecasts of $874 million.

The substantial miss — coupled with an excuse which provoked more questions than answers — bugged investors out as TWTR stock tumbled nearly 21% in Thursday’s session immediately following Wednesday night’s report.

TWTR Stock Weekly Chart

I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating. Just like people, . It’s not much of a revelation, but TWTR stock has put bullish investors on notice in an uptrend already at risk of failure.

Signs that all was not well with Twitter were already apparent before Thursday’s trashing. As the provided weekly chart illustrates, TWTR stock had put together a very constructive 13-month cup-with-handle pattern over the past year. Shares then staged a breakout in early September. Technically, Twitter was firing on all cylinders and in strong position for markedly higher prices. But it wasn’t meant to be.

In very short order TWTR stock quickly reversed its breakout without capturing new relative highs. And without much hesitation shares then fell by more than 8% beneath the pattern buy point.

The Bottom Line on Twitter Stock

In conjunction with TWTR stock’s disappointing quarterly confessional and less-certain business fortunes in the near term, contrarian-minded investors are recommended to wait instead of attempting to cherry-pick an oversold, but very unclear bottom. The decision to actually purchase Twitter would be predicated on a successful weekly challenge of Fibonacci support from $27-$31 with candlestick confirmation of a low in place.

Likewise, I can’t fault bearish ambitions given the overall circumstances in Twitter stock. Here too though, given the magnitude of the move, I’d wait for the dust to settle. Ideally, I’d monitor TWTR stock for a short sale on a small counter-trend pullback towards price and trend-line resistance from $32-$33. And in the event yesterday’s report begins to look more like fake news, a stop-loss above $33.50 looks appropriate.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter and StockTwits.

