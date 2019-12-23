Wait for a Pullback Before Buying Danaher Stock

Danaher (NYSE:) stock is up nearly 48% in 2019. Even in a year in which just owning the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:) made investors a solid gain of 28%, Danaher has vastly outperformed the market.

But can Danaher continue its success in 2020? The past performance of Danaher indicates that the shares are a solid buy, but does that indicate they are a great investment today?

Danaher stock is one of Wall StreetÃ¢ÂÂs greatest conglomerate stories. Its success is due to DanaherÃ¢ÂÂs management philosophy (the Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ, or DBS). Always on the prowl for Ã¢ÂÂbolt-onÃ¢ÂÂ acquisitions, Danaher acquires companies in its target industries and uses DBS to make them more profitable.

This playbook has paid off big time for Danaher stock. But after its of General ElectricÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) Biopharma division, can Danaher repeat its magic?

Despite its high valuation,ÃÂ Danaher stock may be a great defensive play if the runaway bull market starts to taper off. LetÃ¢ÂÂs dive in and see whatÃ¢ÂÂs in store for DHR in 2020.

The Secret of DHRÃ¢ÂÂs Success

Danaher stock has a strong track record. While not as well-known as Warren BuffettÃ¢ÂÂs Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B), Danaher has outperformed Berkshire in the past five years. DanaherÃ¢ÂÂs five-year cumulative return (excluding dividends) is 130%, versus 48.1% for Berkshire.

In contrast to BerkshireÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂhands-offÃ¢ÂÂ approach, Danaher has won big by actively improving the performance of its subsidiaries. After its success in more old-line industrial businesses, Danaher in recent years has pivoted towards high-tech industries. It is now focused on companies.

Furthermore, Danaher has begun making big acquisitions as opposed to smaller transactions. In recent years, DHR has acquired Beckman Coulter, Pall, and other large enterprises. The $21.4 billion purchase of GEÃ¢ÂÂs Biopharma unit is a continuation of that trend.

Will GEÃ¢ÂÂs Biopharma Unit Move The Needle?

As InvestorPlace columnist Josh Enomoto pointed out in his Dec. 13 article, DHRÃ¢ÂÂs acquisition of GEÃ¢ÂÂs Biopharma unit has been the of Danaher stock this year. Since 2018, DHR has had so-so top-line and bottom line growth. But in the wake of this deal, Danaher could deliver stronger earnings growth in 2020.

For next year, analysts, on average,ÃÂ expect the companyÃ¢ÂÂs earnings per share to climb 16.7% to $5.50.

However, this growth could already be priced into Danaher stock. Danaher trades at 27 times the average 2020 earnings estimate and has an enterprise value/ (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 23.7. Its peer, Thermo Fisher (NYSE:), trades for a similar EBITDA multipleÃÂ of 22.6. But TMOÃ¢ÂÂs forward P/E ratio of 23.7 is cheaper than that of Danaher stock.

The high valuation of Danaher stock is no accident. The companyÃ¢ÂÂs movement towards Life Sciences has raised the multiple of Danaher stock. If DHR had stayed a purely industrial conglomerate like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:), DanaherÃ¢ÂÂs shares would probably be trading closer to ITWÃ¢ÂÂs 16.3 times EBITDA and forward P/E ratio of 22.4.

As a result of DanaherÃ¢ÂÂs high valuation, I donÃ¢ÂÂt anticipate the shares making another big move in 2020. But I do think Danaher stock will stay steady,ÃÂ as long as DHR meets analystsÃ¢ÂÂ average expectations. But the company is also facing some risks.

Danaher Stock Could Be a Defensive Play

DHR stock is just a few dollars off its all-time high of $154.98 per share. Investors remain highly confident in the stock market, and Wall Street is bullish that this decadeÃ¢ÂÂs economic strength will spill into 2020.

However, things can look rosy before they turn bad. Things can always turn on a dime. In the midst of a frothy market, paying high multiples for stocks doesnÃ¢ÂÂt look like a smart call.

Danaher stock trades at a high multiple. But its shares are fairly priced. And the stock could continue to perform well in tough times, since Danaher primarily owns companies in defensive industries. That means those businesses could perform well .

DHR stock wonÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily skyrocket during a recession. But during a correction, its shares should show greater stabilityÃÂ than more speculative high-fliers.

The only wild card is the recent Biopharma acquisition. If Danaher faces headwinds applying DBS to its newest unit, expect Danaher stock to move lower as investors lose confidence in DanaherÃ¢ÂÂs magic.

Wait for a Pullback Before Buying Danaher Stock

Driven by the Biopharma deal, DHR stock has been on fire in 2019. But at the sharesÃ¢ÂÂ current valuation, the opportunity from the deal appears to be priced into the stock. Yet, thanks to the companyÃ¢ÂÂs exposure to defensive industries, I donÃ¢ÂÂt expect the shares to dive during a stock-market correction.

The best move may be to wait for such a correction. If DHR drops, investors can buy Danaher stock at a very affordable price. Barring material changes, DHR should rise meaningfully over the long-term. But waiting for a lower entry point could maximize investorsÃ¢ÂÂ long-term returns.

As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

