Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Sees Profit Surge Amid Revenue Dip

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (HK:0897) has released an update.

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in profit attributable to owners, surging by over 577% to HK$23.7 million for the six months ending September 2024, despite a 5.8% drop in revenue. The company’s earnings per share also saw a notable rise, reflecting improved financial performance. However, the net asset value and cash reserves witnessed a decline, indicating some financial challenges ahead.

