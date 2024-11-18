News & Insights

Wai Kee Holdings Sells Major Stake in Subsidiary

November 18, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0610) has released an update.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited has announced the sale of a 75.576% equity interest in a subsidiary, reducing its stake in the company to 20%. The transaction, valued at approximately RMB124.94 million, will reclassify the subsidiary as an associate of Wai Kee and Build King. This move, subject to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s reporting requirements, highlights Wai Kee’s strategic financial realignment.

