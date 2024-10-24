Wai Kee Holdings Gains Shareholder Approval for JV

Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0610) has released an update.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited successfully passed a resolution at their Special General Meeting on October 24, 2024, approving a Joint Venture Agreement along with related sub-contracts. The resolution received unanimous support from independent shareholders, highlighting strong backing for the company’s strategic initiatives. This decision marks a significant step forward in Wai Kee’s business collaborations.

