Wai Chun Group Trading Halt Ahead of Financial Results

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (HK:1013) has released an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited has announced a trading halt of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 18, 2024. This pause in trading comes as the company prepares to release its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for these results to gauge the company’s financial health and future prospects.

