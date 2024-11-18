News & Insights

Wai Chun Group Reports Revenue Decline in 2024

November 18, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (HK:1013) has released an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited reported a significant decline in revenue for the first half of 2024, with income dropping from HK$152.4 million in 2023 to HK$43.1 million. The company suffered a loss before tax of HK$16.5 million, compared to a loss of HK$18.7 million in the same period last year. This financial performance reflects ongoing challenges for the firm in a competitive market environment.

