Wai Chun Group Proposes Changes to Convertible Bonds

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (HK:1013) has released an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited has announced a proposal to alter the terms of its existing convertible bonds. The changes include reducing interest rates to 0%, lowering the conversion price, and extending the maturity dates to December 2027. These adjustments are aimed at improving bondholder terms and are subject to approval by the Stock Exchange.

