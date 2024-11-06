News & Insights

Wai Chun Group Proposes Changes to Convertible Bonds

November 06, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (HK:1013) has released an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited has announced a proposal to alter the terms of its existing convertible bonds. The changes include reducing interest rates to 0%, lowering the conversion price, and extending the maturity dates to December 2027. These adjustments are aimed at improving bondholder terms and are subject to approval by the Stock Exchange.

