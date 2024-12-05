Wai Chun Group Plans Share Capital Reorganisation

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (HK:1013) has released an update.
Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited is planning a significant capital reorganisation by reducing the par value of its issued shares and subdividing its unissued shares. This move aims to enhance the company’s share structure and potentially attract more investors by increasing the number of shares available in the market. Shareholders are advised to stay informed as the proposal is subject to certain conditions before it becomes effective.
