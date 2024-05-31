Wai Chun Group Appoints New Company Secretary

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (HK:1013) has released an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited has officially appointed Mr. Fenn David as the new Company Secretary, effective from 1 June 2024, following the resignation of the previous secretary, Mr. Lam Kai Kei. Mr. Fenn is a seasoned professional with extensive legal and compliance experience in the securities industry, and his appointment ensures the company adheres to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing requirements. The Board expresses a warm welcome to Mr. Fenn as he takes on his new role within the company.

