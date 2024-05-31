Wai Chun Bio-Technology Welcomes New Secretary

Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. (HK:0660) has released an update.

Wai Chun Bio-Technology Limited has officially appointed Mr. Fenn David as the new Company Secretary, effective from June 1, 2024, following the resignation of the previous secretary, Mr. Lam Kai Kei. Mr. Fenn brings a wealth of experience in securities compliance and legal affairs, ensuring the company’s adherence to the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Board has expressed a warm welcome to Mr. Fenn and confirms that with this appointment, the company maintains compliance with Rule 3.28.

