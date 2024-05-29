Wai Chi Holdings Unanimously Clears AGM Resolutions

Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1305) has released an update.

Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions with unanimous shareholder approval at their Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting the board authority over share issuance and buybacks. The company reported a robust participation with over 128 million shares voted in favor of each resolution.

