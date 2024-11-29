News & Insights

Wah Wo Holdings Releases Interim Results for 2024

November 29, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Wah Wo Holdings Group Limited (HK:9938) has released an update.

Wah Wo Holdings Group Limited has released its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has made the report available on its and the Stock Exchange’s websites. Investors and stakeholders can expect the interim report to be dispatched to shareholders soon.

