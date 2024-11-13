News & Insights

Wah Sun Handbags Expects Strong Profit Growth Amid Rising Revenue

November 13, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2683) has released an update.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. anticipates a significant net profit growth, ranging from 19% to 38%, for the six-month period ending September 2024, compared to the previous year. This increase is largely driven by a rise in revenue, particularly from European markets, and enhanced cost control measures. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the final results are yet to be confirmed by auditors.

