Wah Sun Handbags Announces Special Dividend Update

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2683) has released an update.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. announced a special interim dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 17, 2025. Investors should take note of the updated ex-dividend date to ensure they are eligible for this dividend.

