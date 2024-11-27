News & Insights

Wah Sun Handbags Announces Interim Dividend Update

November 27, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2683) has released an update.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 17, 2025. This update reflects a change in the ex-dividend date, providing investors with a clear timeline for their entitlement.

