Wah Sun Handbags Announces Interim Dividend Update

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2683) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 17, 2025. This update reflects a change in the ex-dividend date, providing investors with a clear timeline for their entitlement.

For further insights into HK:2683 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.